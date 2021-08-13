Hubert E. Norton (1942-2021)

KINGFIELD – Hubert Elwin Norton, 79, of Kingfield, died on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, following several weeks of declining health.

He was born in Kingfield on Aug. 4, 1942, the son of Charles and Eva (Nichols) Norton. He attended and graduated from Kingfield High School. He spent two years serving his country in the U.S. Army, 14 months of which was in Germany.

In 1964 he married Linda French. He worked at many jobs over the years, including wood turning mills, H.G. Winters, Kingfield Wood Products, Fosters, Sugarloaf as a lift attendant and then at the Farmington Farmers’ Union. After falling from a roof in 2008 he retired.

He and Linda loved to travel, doing some trips twice. They cruised to Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, and several rivers in Europe. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and ATV trips.

He served his community on the Kingfield Fire Department for 54 years-this was the love of his life. He also belonged to the American Legion, Norton Wouri Post 61 for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Linda of 54 years, son Jonathan (Annette) of Brunswick and daughter Tara Dubay (Chad) of Industry, grandchildren: Chad Jr. and Sam (Kelsey) of Farmington, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David in 2012.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Donations may be made in his memory to the Kingfield Sno-Wanderers Snowmobile Club, P.O. Box 12 Kingfield, ME 04947. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.