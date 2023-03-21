Ida Farrington Hall (1940-2023)

Ida Mae Farrington Hall, age 82 of Belfast, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta, ME after a brief illness. Ida was a life-long learner, nurse and educator.

Ida was born on September 1, 1940, in Wilton, ME. She was the daughter of Lawrence (Mike) Farrington and Cora Welch Farrington. Ida grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1958. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school but didn’t stop there.

Ida married Norman F. Hall in 1961, just after earning her RN degree from Maine General Hospital (currently Maine Medical Center). They started their life and family, building a house in Camden, ME. Her first nursing position was at the Knox County Hospital in Rockland, ME.

In 1968 they moved to Dover, NH when Norman enrolled at the University of New Hampshire. Ida was an RN for many years at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, and later taught childbirth classes for a local YMCA. She also embarked on a quest to earn a bachelor’s degree. They cherished their small home on the shores of Great Bay but missed the great state of Maine.

In 1979 the family moved back to Maine, settling in Wayne, ME. Ida completed her college work and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BS in Health Administration and Planning in 1980. Ida continued as an RN at nearby hospitals, as well as with Androscoggin Home Health. Eventually she moved on to teaching introductory nursing classes for the University of Maine at Augusta, and CNA classes for Augusta Adult Education.

In 2000, Ida and Norman moved to Norman’s childhood home in Belfast, ME. Ida lived in Belfast for twenty-three years and like everywhere else she lived she embraced the community while continuing her teaching duties. Along the way, Ida touched the lives of over 400 aspiring health care professionals. In addition to teaching requisite nursing skills, Ida taught each student to show compassion for the patients and families they treated. She continued until her retirement at age 76.

In retirement Ida was an avid reader and embraced the local community. She was active at her church (Belfast United Methodist Church), as well as the local Y, regularly attending Aqua Zumba classes with her “pool friends”. Retirement also gave her more time to enjoy her beloved cats!

Ida was always an adventurous soul. She and Norman owned many boats and enjoyed adventures on the high sea including a trip to the Bahamas where they explored the Abaco Islands. In addition, Ida travelled around the world discovering North America, Europe, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The epitome of her adventurous spirit is illustrated by her first ride on a wave runner at 80 years of age.

Ida loved her family dearly. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Norman, in 2004. Ida is survived by her daughter Kristy Hall Johnson and her husband Brian, son Kraig Hall and his wife Sharon, and four grandchildren Drew, Kayley, Jake, and Garrett.

A celebration of life is planned for warmer weather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Belfast Free Library or the Waldo County YMCA.