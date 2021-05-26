Irene A. Buck (1949-2021)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Irene A. Buck, 72, of Livermore Falls passed away Friday May 21, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She lived life large and to the fullest. She loved her family and friends deeply and unconditionally. She was born in Norway, Maine February 6, 1949 the daughter of John E. Cox Sr. and Jennie Lind (Silver) Cox.

Irene married the love of her life Merle Buck Jr. in 1987 in their home that they had resided in for 14 years prior to their marriage. She worked several jobs throughout her life but is most known for her twenty-year career as a clerk at Whitten Road Hannaford in Augusta where she retired.

Her hobbies included hunting, fishing, smelting, gambling, bingo, scratchers, and 4 a.m. black Friday shopping trips up until her health declined. In her retirement she followed her grandchildren’s sports and loved attending the fairs to watch her son David show his steers.

Irene was a foodie and was known to ram the roads looking for the next best place to eat or the next adventure which earned her the nickname “Turnpike Ike”, often travelling with her mother in-law and other family and friends. Her favorite travels were her road trips with her husband. Above all else she enjoyed her anniversary trips with Bucky to their favorite fishing spot in northern Maine, where we must add, she always out fished everyone.

Irene is survived by her husband Merle C. Buck Jr. of Livermore Falls. Daughters: Angel Melcher and husband Curt of Livermore Falls, Rae Ellen Roy and husband Greg of Jay, Jennifer Martin and husband James of Sabattus. Her son David Cox and wife Karen of Bryant Pond. Grandsons: Joseph Roy and wife Alexa of Durham, Jacob Roy and fiancé Morgan of Jay, Jared Roy and wife Meriah of Waterville, Jayson and Joshua Martin of Sabattus, Shaun Baker and partner Brittany of Bryant Pond, Benjamin Martin and wife Meghan of Sabattus. Granddaughters: Sarah Henderson and husband Mike of West Paris, Sarah Fikus and Husband John of Gardiner. Twelve great-grandchildren: Elliot, Felicity, Raiden, Claire, Bailey, Alyssa, Elliot, Eli, Natty, Nick, Landon, Gevie, Corbin, and Lettie who absolutely loved and adored their GG. Sisters, Edith Sampson and Susan Cox both of Turner. Brother-in-law Robert Buck and his wife Wendy of Winthrop, sister-in-law Margaret Mangin and her husband Rick of Wayne, brothers-in-law Philip Quirrion and John Mason of Livermore Falls and sister-in-law Carol Cox of Bryant Pond. Several nieces, nephews, friends, and any strays she could take in along the way.

Irene is also survived by her grand-dogs Greta, Izzy, Libby, and Zoey.

She was predeceased by her parents. her father and mother in-law Merle C. Buck Sr. and Virginia Buck, six brothers, Wesley, Leroy, Francis, Donald, John, and Merle, four sisters Eva, Nettie, Sylvia, and Eleanor.

Irene wanted everyone to know “I was a hellion and a good wife”. Mom, GG, Auntie, Grammy, Momma Buck will be missed very much and leaves an empty spot in our hearts because she was so loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter Angel and Curt’s home on Sunday June 27th, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., rain or shine. Bring one of Irene’s favorite dishes and a chair. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. Donations may be made in her memory to your local animal shelter. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com