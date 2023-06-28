Iva Stefani (1931-2023)

FARMINGTON – Iva Stefani, a spirited and loving soul, passed away on June 23, 2023. Born Iva Lucille Hinkley on January 7, 1931, in Starks, Maine, she was a generous and humble individual, who touched the hearts of many throughout her life. Iva’s dedication to her family and faith was unwavering, and her memory will continue to inspire those who knew her. As the Bible states in Proverbs 31:25, “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.”

Iva spent her life serving others, working as a cook in the food service industry before retiring. She had a passion for reading Harlequin novels, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing bingo, and her love for cooking extended to her home life. Iva’s enthusiasm for the Boston Red Sox was unmatched, and she was an active member of the Strong Nazarene Church and Phillips Bingo. Having graduated from Weld High School in 1950, Iva went on to marry the love of her life, James “Frank” Stefani, at the Strong Church of Nazarene on August 2, 1957. Their love story filled 34 years with cherished moments and the nurturing of a beautiful family.

Iva is survived by her children; Daughters Oleta Connors (Joe) of Litchfield, ME, Nancy Stefani (Skip Viles) of Norridgewock, ME, Beverley Smith (Charles) of Brookings, SD; Sons Roger Stefani (Kerry) of Bangor, ME, Douglas (Linda Mcree), of Biddeford, ME, Duane Stefani of Avon, ME, and James Stefani of Nederland, TX. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Moore, 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James “Frank” Stefani; her parents, Loreston Hinkley and Daisy Gould Hinkley; and her siblings, Burna Wilson, Leslie Hinkley, Leota Tracy, Loreston Jr., Warren, and Grangie Hinkley. A graveside service honoring Iva’s life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon, Maine. Feel free to wear a little Red Sox swag in her honor. Pastor Bracy will be leading graveside prayers, with a small gathering at the family homestead to follow.

Iva’s family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood Terrace for their loving care over the past four and a half years, and also thank you to the staff of the ER and MS3 at Franklin Memorial Hospital for making her transition to her Heavenly home one of comfort and peace.

We encourage those who knew Iva to leave memories and upload photos to her memorial page, a testament to the life of a remarkable woman who will be missed dearly by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com.