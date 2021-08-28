Jacquelyn Swain (1937-2021)

RANGELEY PLANTATION – Jacquelyn Swain, 84, of Rangeley Plantation, died on August 24, 2021. She was born in Rangeley on May 9, 1937, to Kendall “Whit” and Amy Dunham. She attended elementary school in New Vineyard and high school in Rangeley. Jackie married Stephen Swain, also of Rangeley Plantation, and they raised four sons. The family moved to Wilton in the early sixties where she spent many years as a home health aide to families in Wilton and Farmington. She enjoyed helping people, and later earned her nursing degree, continuing her desire of helping those in need.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Marshall, Sherwood (Tanya), Shaun, and Shepard (Doreen); sisters, Glendalyn (Richard) Hargreaves of New Vineyard, and Kendalyn (John) Ranger of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Summer Schanz, Jessica Gray, Savannah Swain, Sophie Swain, Jonathan Swain, Matthew Swain, Ben Swain and Marissa Swain; eight great grandchildren, Skye, Lila, Cooper, Stephen, Claire, Zoey, Caroline and Lydia; nephews, Steven, Paul and Jamie Hargreaves, and Yates Kennedy; her one and only niece, Carey Kennedy; and great niece, Piper, who mom spent many hours on the phone with. She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen; and daughter in-law, Beth (Shaun).

Mom would want you all to know that she is at rest now at home in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Grieve as you must and should for the loss of a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but in the knowledge that she is home.

On Monday, August 30, 2021, visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m., at the Rangeley Baptist Church, 3 Lake St., in Rangeley. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.