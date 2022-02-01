James DeWitt Nutt (1949-2022)

James D. Nutt, age 73, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 25, 2022, beloved husband of Emily J. Nutt (nee Bryant), loving father of Solomon J. (Tara) Nutt and Sarah E. (Austin Poulain) Nutt, and cherished grandfather of Jameson Nutt.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, DeWitt and Barbara Nutt of North Lima, Ohio and his brother John Nutt. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jim was born in Youngstown, Ohio January 5, 1949. Jim graduated from South Range High School, North Lima, Ohio, in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was a proud Vietnam War veteran. He married Emily Bryant in Long Beach, California March 4, 1972. They resided for 8 years in Lorain and Vermilion Ohio where Jim worked at Ford Motor Company. They moved to Jay, Maine in 1980, where they resided until July 2019 when they moved to Fayetteville, Ohio to be closer to their grandson. In Maine Jim was proud to be a volunteer firefighter for the Jay Fire Department and held various jobs, his main job being proprietor of Sunrise Property Management at the Sugarloaf USA ski resort. In Ohio Jim was a driver for O’Reilly Auto Parts, until the time of his death.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 330 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A celebration of life will be held in Maine over the Memorial Day weekend.