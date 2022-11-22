James E. Secotte (1941-2022)

KINGFIELD – James “Brownie” Edward Secotte, 81, passed away on November 6, 2022 at his home in Kingfield. He was born on November 2, 1941 in Camden, son of Edward and Blanch (Leonard) Secotte. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962. In 1991, James married Myrtle “Jerri” Froughten in Skowhegan, and she predeceased him in 2013. James worked as a machinist. He was a member of the VFW and was past Commander of VFW Post 1398 in Skowhegan. He celebrated seven years of sobriety and was very active in the local Methodist church. James enjoyed bringing brownies to many local businesses and activities in Kingfield. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and following his favorite professional teams.

James is survived by his two sons, Curtis Secotte and Brad Secotte, both of Ohio; nephew, Stuart Secotte of Lincolnville; half-sister, Sonya Fleetwood of Wyoming; and half-brother, Mike of Lincolnville. Jimmy’s siblings included Elaine A. Secotte, Eva Secotte, and Lisle Secotte. Other relatives included grandparents, Sena Arabel and Lisle Leonard; his aunt, Olive Leonard Corthell and his uncle, Harold Corthell; and first cousins, Rodney Lynch and Blanche “Bebe” Leonard Goodwin.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. There will be a Celebration of Life on December 4, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Webster Hall in Kingfield.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.