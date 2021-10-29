James Edward O’Donal (1943-2021)

FARMINGTON – James Edward O’Donal, 78, of Farmington, died late Sunday evening at his home. He was born in Medway, July 11, 1943 a son of Edgar and Deborah Caswell O’Donal and attended local schools. Mr. O’Donal worked in the woods for a time for Ben Fiske, and then entered the United States Army and on October 26, 1968, married Mary Mills in New Vineyard. He was employed at Maine Dowel for many years and later at MTE until retiring due to health reasons in 1997. He was a life member of the North American Hunting Club and enjoyed the outdoors with his son, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary of Farmington; son, Gregory of Farmington; brothers, Glenwood (Angie) of FL, Dale of Skowhegan, and John (Gloria) of Winn; several nieces and nephews; He was predceased by brothers, Wayne and Francis; and a sister, Ruth Cox.

Public graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, October 29 at 11 am at the Gay Cemetery, South Strong Road, Farmington. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Fairbanks Union Church, PO Box 206, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.