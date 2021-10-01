James Guy Dolloff Jr (1966-2021)

DIXFIELD – James Guy Dolloff Jr. “Jamie”, 55, of Dixfield, passed away at his home the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2021 from health-related complications. Jamie was born at Rumford Hospital in August of 1966. He graduated from Rumford High School in 1984 and then enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army he continued with his love for wrestling which later contributed to him being a wrestling coach at the GRCC. Jamie also attended college at Plymouth State University.

He was a devoted father, son, grandson, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Jamie was a loving, caring, hardworking man who would do anything for anybody. His three children were his entire world along with his granddaughter and grandson all residing in Dixfield on the Common Road.

Jamie was the light of the room, when he walked in a room you knew he was either going to say something funny or something serious, either way he had the attention of everybody. Jamie loved to travel and take his children and grandchildren on vacation every year. One of Jamie’s greatest achievements was his camp at Concord Pond where is spent a lot of time with his friends and extended family.

Jamie is survived by his three children: Benjamin, Rebecca, and Rachel, his grandchildren, Hadlee & Linc all of Dixfield. His lifelong partner Heidi Dolloff of Turner. His siblings: Danny and wife Lynda of Mexico, Darla and husband Jeffrey of Roxbury, Chet and wife Josanne of Milton, Barry and wife Robin of Peru, Bryan and wife dawn of Peru, John and sister in-law Kate of Florida, Mark and wife Barbara of Old Orchard Beach, Gary and fiancé Tammy of Rumford, Jennifer and husband Jeff of Lewiston, and Jason of Peru. His “adoptive” grandchildren that came into his life, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his two sons, Joseph and Lucas, parents James and Janis (Philbrick) Dolloff Sr., grandparents: Chester and Mariette (Peare) Dolloff and Joseph and Carleen (Spaulding) Philbrick.

Visiting hours will be held from 10:00AM – 12:00PM on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00PM, noon. Interment will be at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru, with a reception at the American Legion in Rumford following the graveside. All are welcome. Please come show the family love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263, or donations@rmhc.org. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com