James M. Cote (1958-2022)

STRONG – James M. Cote, 64, passed away on November 2, 2022, at his daughter’s home, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 1, 1958 in Farmington, the son of Maurice V. Cote and Lorraine (Castonguay) Cote.

He attended St. Rose Catholic School and later graduated from Jay High School.

He was the fifth born of eight children. Often times he would share great memories from his childhood. He thought very highly of both his parents and appreciated all the things they taught him. He learned how to hunt, fish, garden, cook, build, pray and much more. All of these things brought him great joy throughout his life.

Visiting the family camp in the Allagash was one of his favorite past times. Thankfully, he was able to enjoy one last trip there before his passing.

His charm and sense of humor brought a smile to many faces over the years! He was an incredible cook, proud member of the Union and a loyal Minnesota Vikings fan. He will be forever missed!

James is survived by his daughter, Erica Cote and her fiancé Anthony Gordon; grand-daughter, Abigail Jean; sisters, Elizabeth Frazier and husband Dick, Linda Iannucci and husband Donato, Pamela Jamison and husband Bob; brothers, Dan Cote and wife Jan, Mike Cote and wife Kim, Tim Cote and wife Debbie. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Lorraine Cote and his sister Donna (Cote) Driscoll.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.