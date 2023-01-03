James Matthieu (1942-2022)

FARMINGTON – James Matthieu, 80, passed away peacefully December 29, 2022, at the Androscoggin Hospice House. James was born in Farmington on July 11, 1942, the son of Carroll and Angie (Rackliff) Matthieu. He attended local schools, graduating Farmington High School in 1960.

Jim married Carmen Franchetti in 1961, and together they raised their two children. The family moved to Vermont, where Jim owned and operated multiple convenience stores throughout the state. Jim moved back to Maine in 1989 where he met and married Bonnie (Kendall) McCabe in September of 1990. That same year he opened “My Wife’s Place”, a well-loved convenience store in New Vineyard, until his retirement in 2011.

In his earlier years Jim was a certified scuba diver, he also enjoyed skiing, bowling, and skating. In his later years he loved traveling and going on adventures with his wife Bonnie. During retirement years he looked forward to his daily morning get-togethers at McDonalds with friends where they would discuss the happenings of Farmington and politics. Jim was a long-time member of Wilton Fish and Game where he was an avid trap shooter, as well as a 31-year member of Farmington Lions Club.

Jim is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Bonnie; his son David Matthieu and his partner Marie of Milton, VT; daughter Dawn Moss and her husband Kevin of Essex Junction, VT and their children Hannah and Zoe Moss; step sons Gene McCabe and his partner Leslie and their children Kaelan, Molly, Ava, and Georgia, Jamie McCabe and his wife Robyn and their children Allyson, James, Dilin, and Devin, Jon McCabe and his fiancé Victoria; brother Joseph Matthieu of Dunedin, FL; sister, Judith Ouellette and her husband John of Spring Hill, FL; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held in early summer and interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Farmington Lions Club, c/o Jeff Wright, 868 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.