James P. Brownrigg, 79

HUDSON, Florida – James P. Brownrigg (Uncle Jim) passed away at 79 years old on May 7, 2022 at home surrounded by his devoted loving family.

Jim was an avid golfer, he belonged to Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Majestic Club in Lehigh acres, Florida; where he was their food manager for many years. Jim wore many hats and

devoted himself to all his endeavors. Jim attended Farmington schools where he played football, skied, golf and other sports. At the time of his death Jim owned and operated Authentic Maine Lobster Bake Co. catering thorough out the state of Florida and Maine.

Leaving behind his wife of 46 years Diane York Brownrigg of Hudson, FL.; daughters: Christine

Brownrigg of South Portland, ME and Melissa Brownrigg of Hudson, FL; son James P. Brownrigg II (Debbie) of Fort Myers, FL; sisters: Cressida O’Brien (Richard) of Scarborough, ME and Catherine Amero (John) of Lehigh Acres, FI. Jim had eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, all of whom brought him heart-felt moments.

Jim was predeceased by his parents John and Cressida Brownrigg and brother Douglas Brownrigg.

An Irish celebration of life to be announced. He will rest in peace with his family in Farmington,

Maine. Condolences to: 15112 Beeler Ave. Hudson, FL.