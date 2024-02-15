James Quinlan (1947-2024)

NEW VINEYARD – James Wayne Quinlan, 76, of New Vineyard passed away Friday, February 9th, 2024 at home with his family by his side.

Jim was born on April 29th, 1947 in Owen Sound, Canada. He was the son of Gray and Marguerite Quinlan, and the youngest of 13 children. He attended Duffrin School in Owen Sound. He moved to Maine in 1966 and quickly joined the U.S. Army, serving in Alaska, and became a naturalized US Citizen in 1975. Upon discharge from the U.S Army, he served in the Army Reserves for 25 years and did a tour in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm.

He was employed at Pontbriand’s Furniture in Auburn for a few years and then joined the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department, from which he retired in 2005. Jim had a servant’s heart and enjoyed volunteering for the Travis Mills Foundation, Faith Works Community Outreach, and participated in Work & Witness trips to Nova Scotia, Haiti, Ecuador, and Alaska. He was a faithful member of the Strong Church of the Nazarene and served on the church board.

He and his wife, Cindy, were foster parents for 25 years. He found joy in caring for children, and especially bringing his children and other youth to Christian concerts and volunteering at many Christian church camps and youth events. He also loved watching his nieces’ and nephews’ various sporting events throughout the state of Maine.

Jim enjoyed his retirement, spending time with his friends and family cruising around Porter Lake on his party boat and hanging out “upta camp.”

He was predeceased by his parents and 8 siblings.

Jim is survived by his wife Cindy; his sisters Helen, Linda, Pat, and Arlene; his children Julie (Joe) Donahue of Ellsworth, Crystal (Brian) Davis of Manchester, N.H., Amy (Stephen) Hollenberg of Amherst, N.H., Rebecca (Aaron) Coe of Lewiston; and 14 grandchildren; sister in law Margaret (Dennis) Huff, sister in law Shelley (Peter) Seavy; many niece and nephews and friends, and his dog, Jamie.

A celebration of life will be held at the Strong Nazarene Church on Saturday, February 24th at 11:00 AM, with a luncheon to follow at the Strong Methodist Parish House.

Jim’s family would like to thank the staff of 2West at Maine General Hospital, Dr. Richard Kappelmann, and Androscoggin Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faith Works Community Outreach, PO Box 386, Strong, Maine 04938.