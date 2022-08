James W. Bacon passed on May 19, 2022. The family is holding his service on Saturday, August 6, 10:00 a.m. at the Mercer Meeting House, 43 Main St. Mercer.

There will be a reception to follow at the home of his oldest daughter at 19 Main St. Norridgewock.

His final resting area will be at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetary in Caribou, Maine.