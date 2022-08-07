James W. Emerson (1942-2022)

FARMINGTON – James Walter Emerson, 80, of Farmington, died late Monday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Gardiner on April 27, 1942, a son of James H. and Marjorie (Flagg) Emerson. On Oct. 27, 1961, he married Diane Gervais in Gardiner. Together they raised seven children. She died July 13, 2012.

Mr. Emerson worked at Forster Mfg. Co., Inc. as a foreman at the East Wilton plant. He had a strong faith in God; he was a member of the Strong church of the Nazarene where over the years he served as Sunday School superintendent, lay preacher, and board member. He had a gift for music; he enjoyed singing, he played the ukulele, organ, accordion, and the keyboard. He was preaching regularly at the North Fayette Church and had gone on mission trips to Ecuador, Alaska, and Nova Scotia.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, he enjoyed the coast, camping and socializing with friends in the “out to lunch bunch.”

He is survived by his three daughters: Loriann Crockett and her husband Larone of Strong, Dawn Welch and husband Rodney “Buddy” of Woodstock, and Arlene of Farmington; five sons: Peter and his wife Penny of Starks, Shawn and wife Karen of Richmond, Troy and wife Beth of Radcliff, Kentucky, Jamie and wife Dayna of Bangor, and Dale of Dover-Foxcroft; two brothers: Terry and wife Elaine of Friendship and Harold “Rusty’ and wife Paula of Waldoboro; a sister-in-law Sandy of Waldoboro; 37 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, a sister, and a granddaughter.

Public memorial services were held on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. from the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington with refreshments following the services. A memorial visitation was held Friday at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Memories and a video recording of his services may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to Old North Church in Fayette. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.