James W. Sweet (1947-2022)

FARMINGTON – James W. Sweet, 75, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1947, in Keene, New Hampshire, the son of John and Lillie (Howard) Sweet.

During his late teen years, he worked at the local radio station, WKTJ. He graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1966. Jim enlisted and then joined the U.S. Army on May 1, 1967, where he served 3 years. During his service, he was promoted to SGT. He served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. On April 30, 1970, he was honorably discharged from the Army. He received a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, and a Sharpshooter. After his military service, he worked at WGAN in Portland, until returning back to Farmington in 1980 to become the VP of Coca-Cola, where he remained until he retired in 2015.

Jim found enjoyment in many things in life. He received his private aviators license in the ‘80s and would fly around the State, often times taking his children and teaching them a thing or two about flying.

He loved his maps and his watch. He was notorious for always knowing the EXACT time, right down to the very second. He also enjoyed every moment spent with his best companion, Simon, who he has been waiting to be reunited with since July of 2022.

Jim was well known around a few local bars where he made many friends over the years. He was found often at Front Street Tavern and also Tucks, enjoying great conversations paired with either a Manhattan of Chardonnay.

Jim is survived by his children, Christopher, Joshua, and Jen Sweet; his five grandchildren, Lauren and Jaakob Lundy, and Molly, Sophie, and Lucy Sweet; his brother, Neale and wife Betsy (Perry) Sweet; nephew, Ned and wife Jashoda; and his niece, Nellie Sweet.

Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral. However, the family has arranged a Celebration of Life in his honor on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St., West Farmington, ME. Following the celebration, they will be going to Tucks to raise a glass in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.