James Wentworth Perkins (1949-2022)

NEW VINEYARD – James Wentworth Perkins of New Vineyard, passed away at Androscoggin Hospice House on Feb. 6, 2022, with his family near him.

Jim was born on Dec. 24, 1949 in Boston, Mass., and was raised in Hampton, N.H. by his parents, Leston Wentworth Perkins and Beatrice (Smith) Perkins. He attended school there and graduated from Winnacunnet High School in 1967. In 1972, Jim graduated with a Bachelor of Music from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass.

James married Maureen (Mullen) Perkins of Seabrook, N.H. on Nov. 21, 1970. They moved to Maine, and raised two sons, Daniel John Perkins and Thomas Wentworth Perkins, who later married Carolyn (Albiston) Perkins. They gave James two granddaughters, Maeghan and Sarah.

James continued playing in every kind of band or orchestra all his life, and led thousands of young people to sing, play instruments, read music, and entertain their world in many places and genres. James left the Van Buren School District to become part of the Mt. Blue Music Department until his retirement. James had many other interests. He had been a volunteer firefighter and dispatcher; was a lifetime photographer; and enjoyed going to the family’s camp, especially when it was deer season.

He will be missed by many.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; sons, Daniel and Thomas; daughter in-law, Carolyn; and granddaughters, Maeghan and Sarah.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St., Farmington, ME, with Fr. Paul Dumais as Celebrant. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.