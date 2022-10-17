Jane H. Snell (1946-2022)

FRIENDSHIP – Jane H. Snell, 76, went to join her beloved husband on October 5, 2022, after a year-long courageous battle with cancer. She was born Jane Helena Campbell on June 24, 1946, the 8 th child to Ruben and Ethel (Wilcox) Campbell. She attended school in Rangeley and Phillips. Jane met and married James Snell in 1964. She lived and worked in Strong, raising two daughters and working at various mills and shops over the years. She attended Central Maine Community College earning a culinary degree. She worked as a cook until she retired in 2007. In 2008, her husband suffered a stroke and she spent every day for the next five years caring for him until his passing in 2013. Jane and her dog, Patches, have spent the last nine years with family; going to Florida to spend time with her oldest daughter and grandchildren; living with her youngest daughter and family for a time; then living in Friendship with her niece Susan Therrien and family. Jane enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, going for rides to anywhere, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Jane is survived by her two daughters, Debbie McKinney of Tampa, FL, Lorrie Kaplan and husband James of Chesterville; two siblings, Helen Ellis of Strong and Terry Campbell of Brookville, FL; six grandchildren, Brian Snell of Bangor, Kenny (Mac) McKinney of Tampa, FL, Marissa Clemens and husband Anthony of Dover, FL, Belinda Norton and husband Jerry and his children Zoey Teal, Willow Norton of Stratton, Ariel Kaplan and fiancé Travis LaPlante and his son Ryder of Augusta, Dalton Kaplan and fiancé Michaela Clift of Lincoln, RI; two great grandchildren, Marilyn Norton of Stratton and Joseph Gourley of Augusta; many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, four brothers, and one sister.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 12 noon, at the Living Waters Assembly of God Church, 547 Wilton Road in Farmington with Pastor Steve Bracy officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.