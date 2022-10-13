Janet A. Austin (1938-2022)

FARMINGTON – Janet A. Austin, 84 years old, of Farmington died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, of natural causes.

Janet was born in Gardiner, Maine on April 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Helen (Thompson) Hammond. Janet graduated from Belgrade High School Valedictorian of her class in 1956. She was chosen Good Citizen Candidate for the D.A.R. award, and an honor student all four years.

On June 11, 1956, she married Dwain G. Austin who predeceased her on June 9, 2007, after 51 years of marriage.

Prior to graduation, Janet was employed by First National Granite Bank/Bank of Maine for ten years. She held positions of Secretary to Cashier, Teller, and worked in the Trust Department. Janet also was the Treasurer/Tax Collector/Clerk for the Town of Sidney for several years. In May of 1984, she was employed by Kennebec Savings Bank as a Teller and Customer Service Representative until her retirement on January 1, 2002.

Janet’s enjoyments included reading, gardening, watching the Boston Red Sox and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her two children, Matthew Austin and his wife, Kim of North Belgrade, and Melissa Spencer and her husband, Douglas “DJ” of Wilton; four grandchildren, Nichole Austin, Alexander Austin, Sienna Phillips, and Austin Spencer; her sisters-in-laws Verna Hammond of Belgrade, Susan Hammond of Belgrade, and Janette Austin of Oakland; her brother-in-law, Dale Austin and his wife, Maxine of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul Hammond and wife Emily, Reginald “Reggie” and wife Phronie; Clifton “Skip” Hammond, and Clyde “Buster” Hammond.

The family would like to especially thank Katrina from Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Gayle Brown, Cheryl Thompson and Penny Pease from Woodlands Senior Living for their help, support, conversation, and friendship.

Per Janet’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Reynolds Hill Cemetery in Sidney.

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.lawrybrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the Sidney Fire Department, 2986 Middle Road, Sidney Maine 04330.