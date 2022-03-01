Janet Imelda Kennedy (1948-2022)

INDUSTRY – Janet Imelda Kennedy, 73, passed away on February 24, 2022 at home in Industry, with her loving family by her side.

On August 14, 1948, she was born in Farmington, the daughter of Albert and Ada (Harnden) Tyler. She attended Farmington High School, where she met the love of her life, and on March 26, 1966, Janet married Alton Kennedy in Farmington. In her earlier years, Janet worked as a seamstress at Churchill’s Bridal, Forster Mfg., Bass Shoe, and was an Assistant Manager at Hannaford’s Supermarket. After many years of creating custom clothing and accessories and selling them at craft fairs around the state, she opened her own business, Imelda’s Fabric and Design, in New Sharon. Imelda’s was her dream come true for over 25 years.

Janet served on the Board of Directors for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. She had a passion for animals and often adopted many furry friends from the animal shelter. In addition, Janet loved sewing, crafting, knitting, designing clothing and handbags, and teaching others her craft. She also enjoyed spending time with family at Ragged Lake in Northern Maine, and buzzing around in her little black Miata convertible, soaking up the sunshine.

Janet is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alton Kennedy Sr. of Industry; son, Alton Kennedy Jr. and wife Andrea Callahan of Temple; three daughters, Tammy Frechette and husband Mark of Industry, Loretta Kennedy of Worcester, MA, Amy Houston and husband James of West Chester, PA; and 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Donations in Janet’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.