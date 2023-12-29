Janice Bullen (1943-2023)

NEW SHARON – Janice Bullen, 80, passed away peacefully at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington on December 25th, 2023. Janice was born March 10th, 1943, the daughter of Omer and Edna Mace. She attended local schools and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1961.

Janice married the love of her life Dana on November 17th, 1962. Jan and Dana made a home together and raised two sons. Janice worked for many Farmington area banks for over 28 years. In her free time, she volunteered at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center creating many bonds with the residents. Jan enjoyed knitting, bowling, and playing cribbage. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family making memories.

Janice was predeceased by her husband Dana; her parents; and her sister Patricia. She is survived by her sons, Dana A. Bullen II and his wife Heidi from Bethel and Todd Bullen and his wife Amy from New Sharon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn DeRaspe (Husband Josh), Meghan Kyes (Husband Ethan), Lexi Bullen, and Cody Bullen; as well as her great grandchildren, Audrey DeRaspe, Claira DeRaspe, Elsie Kyes, and Cade Kyes.

Per the wishes of Jan and her family, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activity Fund at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, 221 Fairbanks Road, Farmington Maine. 04938.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with family on the obituary page of the website www.dsfuneral.com.