Janice Girardin (1941-2024)

CANTON – In loving memory of Janice Lorraine (Vining) Girardin, 82, of Carthage, Maine, who peacefully passed away in Canton on February 1, 2024.

Janice was born in Farmington on November 27, 1941 to Jesse Vining and Elizabeth (Hiscock) Vining. She graduated from Wilton Academy in the class of 1960. Following graduation, she worked at Norwalk Shoe and Bass Shoe.

On November 12, 1960, Janice married Edward Girardin of Carthage. As a couple, Janice and Edward applied their creative talents to woodworking. Janice especially enjoyed painting the lawn ornaments and bird houses they sold throughout Maine. Most recently, she shared her love of crochet on her Etsy store as “Grandma 8bit” selling classic video game themed blankets. She appreciated the joy her craft brought to people around the world. As an avid reader, Janice enjoyed any mystery or horror book she could find.

She is survived by her son David of Natick, Massachusetts; sisters, Marie Smith of Wilton, Linda Hutchinson of Carthage, Judy Lowell of New Vineyard, and Sandra Fish of Weld. Janice was predeceased by her loving husband Edward; children Ronald, Joline, and Ricky; sister Joan Bryant; and brother Jesse Jr.

Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Centers of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation and memorial services.