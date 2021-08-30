Janice R. Neuschwanger (1950-2021)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma– Janice Rae Neuschwanger, 70, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, peacefully at home in Oklahoma City with her beloved family and friends by her side.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Wray, Colorado, to Alvin Rupert Neuschwanger and Evelyn (Wood) Neuschwanger. Her father was in the U.S. Navy, and spent her childhood in many locations: Portsmouth, Virginia; Brunswick, Maine; Wilton, Maine; Wiesbaden, Germany; Jacksonville, Florida and Whidbey, Washington. She graduated high school from Wilton Academy, in Wilton, Maine, in 1969.

After graduation, she joined the U.S. Army and served for eight years. Her rank was SP5. After the service she moved to Amarillo, Texas and earned her associate degree in radiology. She moved to Oklahoma City in 1982 and worked as an x-ray technician until she joined the U.S. Post Office in 1986 as a sorter at the West I-44 Service Road location, retiring after 20 years of service.

She was an avid reader and accomplished dart player, who played in several tournaments. She enjoyed watching sports and cheering for the New England Patriots and University of Oklahoma. She liked to travel to various locations and especially enjoyed cruises, visiting the Gulf shores, Colorado, and Hawaii, as well as the Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival.

She was friendly, loveable, and always had a smile on her face. She had a bubbly and clever sense of humor and loved to tease with her nephew, Daniel Campbell, over the deviled eggs at every holiday. After retirement, she liked to hang out with friends at Partners and helped build many first-place floats for the Oklahoma City Pride Parade. She will be greatly missed by the many family and friends who loved her. Comments from friends include: “I will always cherish times we shared,” “She will be missed by tons of people and was always there for anyone who needed her,” “A great community supporter and great heart is gone. She was a great lady and loved her long-time friends.”

She is survived by two brothers, Jim Neuschwanger and wife Linda of East Wilton, Maine, and John Neuschwanger and wife Debbie of Auburn, Maine, one sister, Leigh (Neuschwanger) Campbell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and nephew Daniel A. Campbell, II of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is also survived by six more nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, two great-great nephews, one great-great niece, and many other family, friends, and loved ones.

Her passing was preceded by her parents, Alvin Rupert Neuschwanger and Evelyn (Wood) Nueschwanger, her sister, Joyce (Neuschwanger) Rumery, infant brother, Ralph Neuschwanger, and brother-in-law, Dan A. Campbell, Sr. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine. Service arrangements made by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.