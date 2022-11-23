Janis Jones (1937-2022)

WILTON – Janis R. Jones, 85, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1937 in Milo, Maine, the middle child of Gordon and Rebecca Russell. Janis grew up in Connecticut and graduated from High School in Farmington, Connecticut. Janis had planned to attend Stewardess School in California, but after embarking on the cross country trip with her older brother and her brother’s best friend, George Jones, Janis came back a married woman! She married the love of her life, George, in Las Vegas, Nevada during that life changing trip. Janis began her career working for an insurance company but soon devoted all of her energy to raising a growing family. Jan loved camping with her family especially at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld, Maine. She and George loved Weld so much that they moved their family there in 1972.

Janis was a stay at home mother for many years while operating the Woodshed Gifts, featuring Cornwall Wood Products. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, participating in the Cooperative Extension, cooking, knitting and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Janis worked for several years as the Weld Town Clerk before pursuing a career in Real Estate. She loved working with people and helping them find their “dream home,” a job which she excelled at, earning her the Million Dollar Sellers award for Alltown Realty in Wilton, Maine. Janis was an avid baker and could always be found in the kitchen (her happy place!) whipping up homemade treats for family and friends.

After retirement, Janis learned to play the Dobro and loved attending Blue Grass festivals all over New England with her husband, George. They traveled across the country in their motorhome, checking off National Parks and must-see-sites from their bucket list. Janis was a loving mother, wife, and friend who always put others before herself. She will be remembered for her love of life and family, and she will be missed more than words can explain.

Janis is survived by her five children: daughter, Brenda Hall, daughter Linda Townsend and husband Stewart, daughter Karen Jacobs and husband Andy, daughter Cheryl Martin and husband Robert, son Eric Jones and wife Melissa; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother and two sisters.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington. A Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with light refreshments. Private interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Memories, photos and condolences can be shared on her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.