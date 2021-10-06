Jayne Browning (1924-2021)

NEW SHARON – Jayne Browning, 97, of New Sharon, passed away on September 30, 2021 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born on August 29, 1924 in New Sharon and raised by her parents, Herman and Velma Pearson. Jayne graduated from New Sharon High School. On April 21, 1945, she married Ernest Ray Browning in New Sharon and he predeceased her on December 24, 2008. For thirty years, Jayne worked as an Administrative Associate for Admissions at the University of Maine at Farmington. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Messalunskit Chapter #170 in New Sharon. Jayne was very active in the New Sharon Methodist Church where she served as the Organist and Choir Director, and a member of the Women’s Society. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano, singing, card playing, knitting, traveling, flower gardening and spending time with family.

Jayne is survived by her son, Timothy R. Browning of New Sharon, granddaughter, Jana B. Harriman and husband John and great grandsons, Jayden, Sage and Wyatt Harriman of New Sharon, grandson, Michael T. Browning and wife Katherine Bartlett of Jay; daughter, Sherry B. Ames and husband Robert of Dade City, FL, granddaughter, Melissa Ames and great granddaughter, Adia Ameswright of Chebeague Island, granddaughter, Rebecca Baharian and husband Brian, and great grandsons Kyle and William Baharian of Norwell, MA; daughter, Karen B. Dove and husband William of Hancock, and grandson Derek Chandler of Bangor, granddaughter Meredith Lundamo and husband Mark, great granddaughter Madisen Lundamo and great grandson Carter Lundamo of Ketchikan, AK.

Donations in Jayne’s memory may be made to the New Sharon Methodist Church, c/o Rose McCormick, 198 Lane Road, New Sharon, ME 04955.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 1 pm, at the New Sharon Methodist Church, Starks Rd., in New Sharon, with Rev. Laura Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.