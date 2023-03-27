Jean Beedy (1953-2023)

FARMINGTON – Jean E. Beedy, 69, of Kingfield, died early Monday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington after a period of declining health. She was born in Farmington, Nov. 22, 1953, a daughter of James and Ruth (Bachelder) Howard and was a graduate of Mt. Abram High School.

On April 24, 1971, she married Ronald “Ronk” Beedy at the Strong United Methodist Church and they made their home in Kingfield for many years. She worked at Kingfield Savings Bank as Head Teller for many years until her health concerns forced her to retire.

Jean enjoyed putting together Thomas Kinkade puzzles, cooking, and vacations with her sisters. She and her family spent many summers, camping at Dummer’s Beach in Weld.

She is loved by her husband, Ronald “Ronk” Beedy of Kingfield; their sons, James “Donnie” Beedy and his wife, Tiki of Phillips and Chad Beedy and his wife, Lynette of Freeman; grandchildren, Lyndsay, Tori, Marya, Tanner, and Brynlee; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Grace, Penny, Kelley, and Kris; and a brother, Maynard. She was predeceased by a sister, Hilda.

Jean requested no services but the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or to stjude.org as Jean regularly made contributions to this hospital and their care for children and their families. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.