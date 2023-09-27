Jean Dahl (1935-2023)

Jean Marie (Gogan) Dahl passed away at the age of 87 in her home in Farmington, Maine on Friday August 11, 2023 surrounded by three of her daughters.

Jean was born in Brockton, Massachusetts on October 5, 1935 to Arthur E. Gogan and Bernice C. (Seaberg) Gogan. of Brockton She was a graduate of Brockton High School class of 1953.

Jean was preceded in death by her father and mother. Jean was also preceded by her five younger brothers: David W. Gogan of California, George P. Gogan of Arizona, Henry ‘Hank’ E. Gogan of New Hampshire, Dennis ‘Denny’ P. Gogan of Arizona and Arthur ‘Teddy’ E. Gogan of Kentucky.

Jean is survived by her seven children: Steven B. Dahl and his wife Joy, Robert A. Dahl, Janine M. Dahl-Labbe, JoAnn M. McGrath, Judith M. Burgess, Gerard P. Dahl and Jessica M. Ferreira-Perez and her husband Richard. Jean leaves behind her twelve grandchildren: Robert Dahl Jr., Michael Burgess, Gabriella (McGrath) Tuttle, Edward J. Ferreira, Nicholas Burgess, Jennifer M. Ferreira, Michael McGrath, Shaunna McGrath, Shane McGrath, Samantha Martin-Dahl, Stevenson Dahl and Geoffrey Labbe also her three great grandchildren: Anthony J. Ferreira, Aubrie J. Ferreira and Dominic T. Tardif, also many nieces and nephews.

Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends, caring for & helping others. She had a variety of interests and hobbies: gardening, tending to her houseplants, sewing, upholstery, refurbishing furniture; woodworking making custom pieces and word search. Jean enjoyed tranquil moments watching wildlife in nature and had a deep admiration for Hummingbirds. She loved listening to music, singing, dancing and bowling .

She experienced many careers: Franklin Sports, Madalawn Nursing Home, Judco Transportation and Park Transportation as a driver for special needs, Brockton Area Private Industry Council, Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Crawford Insurance, and lastly Best of Care as a home health aide.

Since 1976, Jean has been one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She often shared with people God’s promises, which include that the Creator of life can bring back the dead by means of a resurrection. Revelation 21.4 “He will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” She will be fondly remembered by her many dear friends of the Kingdom Hall congregations that she has attended including Brockton MA, Bedford VA, Wilton ME and most recently Farmington ME.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 5th at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton, MA with a gathering to follow at Stoneforge Grill in South Easton.