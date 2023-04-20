Jean Ellis (1937-2023)

Jean Anna Nile Townsend Ellis, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 12 at Edgewood Rehab & Living Center in Farmington, Maine.

Jean was born March 2, 1937, in Rangeley, Maine. Jean was the daughter of Harriet Nile Townsend and Ardean Albion Townsend. She grew up in Stratton and attended Stratton School. On August 1st, 1954, she married Harry Albert Ellis of Rangeley. Over the years they made their home in Stratton/Eustis, New Vineyard and Strong.

Jean was a devout Christian and church member. She attended the Stratton Union Church and later the Mountain View Bible Church in New Vineyard. Jean taught Sunday School & Vacation Bible School, served as a Christian School Monitor, and held various roles on church committees. Jean also held weekly Good News Club in her home for many children over the years. Jean was known for her love of cooking and especially her pies and yeast rolls and after her husband’s retirement the couple served as camp cooks for several years at Camp Good News in Livermore Falls. They continued to be involved with CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship) of Maine for many years.

Jean loved people and loved to socialize. At any gathering, if Jean, her twin sister, Joan, & friends Lurleen & Arvilla were attending, their table would be the loudest one overflowing with love, laughter and gestures of “come on over”. Jean was a regular TOPS member and she looked forward to their weekly meetings with dinner & socializing to follow at her favorite spot, The White Elephant.

Jean leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Harry Ellis of Farmington,

Her daughter: Sue (Scott) Lambert of Canaan, grandchildren: Scott (Jessie) Lambert, Jeremy Lambert & Amanda (Tyler) Poulin, great grandsons: Ellis Lambert, Riley & Rangeley Poulin,

Her son: Steven Ellis of Fort Kent, former daughter in law Amy Lessard, grandsons: Harry Ellis, Charles Ellis, Devin (Tori) Ellis, & Nicholas (Kelsey) Ellis, great grandchildren: Victoria Ellis, Evangeline, Alexandria & Theodore Ellis, Annie Jean, Benjamin & Thomas Ellis,

Her son: Scott Ellis of Commerce, Texas, grandchildren: Michael (Rebecca) Ellis & Chelsey (Brian) Skarda, great grandchildren: Jackson, Destynee, Tyler, Austin, & Brady Ellis,

Her son: Samuel (Diane) Ellis of East Waterboro, grandchildren: Cassandra Ellis & Bradley Ellis, great grandson: Walker Perry,

Her son: Stuart Ellis (Kim Wright) of Jay, granddaughter: Allyssa Ellis (Carlos Perfume-Garcia),

Her siblings: Betty (Jeffrey) Butland of North Berwick, Michael Townsend of Wells, Peggy (Michael) Borel of Westlake, Louisiana, Terrence (Susan) Kane of San Diego, California, Sharyn McNeill of Abingdon, VA, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she dearly loved and who will greatly miss her.

She was predeceased by her parents, her twin sister Joan & her daughter Stacy Jean Ellis. She was also predeceased by two special lifelong childhood friends: Lurleen Ryan and Arvilla Pease.

A graveside service will be held July 15th at 1pm at the upper cemetery in Eustis, Maine with a gathering to follow at the Eustis Town Hall in Stratton.

The family would like to thank Edgewood Rehab & Living Center and Androscoggin Hospice for her good care.