Jean Ferrari (1931-2022)

NEW VINEYARD – Jean Stevens Ferrari, 91, passed on October 27, 2022, in Farmington. She was born February 15, 1931 in Lewiston, the daughter of Judson and Norma (Powers) Stevens. Her early outdoor education in Auburn was instrumental in developing her love for both teaching and nature. While pursuing her degree in education in Farmington, she married Richard Ferrari, the future father of her five children. She later taught school in Strong, Mt. Blue Middle School, and Phillips, then went on to earn her Masters in Education at the University of Southern Maine. Jean loved teaching and learning, and was a mentor to many. After her retirement, she continued to substitute teach, work in adult education, and tutor.

Anywhere Jean went she was likely to bump into a former student who remembered her teaching skills and kindness. Jean was a member of the Colonial Daughters DAR, a Cub Scout Den Leader, and was co-president of a new ski program at Farmington Teacher’s College. She was a Porter Lake Smart volunteer in New Vineyard. Jean enjoyed kayaking with her friend Lee, cross country skiing on the lake, sewing, feeding the birds, stacking wood, reading historical novels, sailing, and spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her children, Karen Black (Roger) of Danforth, Steven Ferrari of Southwick, MA, Scott Ferrari (Lynne) of Farmington, Andrea Ferrari (Tom) of New Vineyard, and Diane Ferrari of Cocoa Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jeremy Black, Jessica Hicks (Steve), Angela Ferrari (Al), Dr. Anthony Ferrari (Sara), Andrew Ferrari (Mackenzie), Riley McLaughlin (Thea), Morgan and Chase Hodge; great grandchildren, Payton, Caleb, Colby and Olivia Hicks, Julian Ferrari, Mint McLaughlin, and Theo Ferrari. She was predeceased by her parents, Judson and Norma Stevens; her sisters, Anne Zweifel and Carol Sirois; and her grandson, Luke Ferrari.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean’s memory to the Porter Lake Association, c/o Porter Lake Association, 5 Collins Court, Plaistow, NH 03865.

A Celebration of Life including a paddle around Porter Lake and a gathering, will be held in the summer of 2023. She will be at rest at the cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.