Jean Richard (1931-2023)

JAY – Jean B. “Emerie” Richard, 92, of Jay, Maine died suddenly on July 2, 2023 at his home.

Jean was born on June 24, 1931, in Riley, Maine the sixth son of Andre T. and Domethilde Boudreau Richard. Jean was a 1949 graduate of Jay High School. He graduated from Southern Maine Vocational School with an Associates degree, and later in life received his Bachelors degree from the University of Southern Maine. Jean was an Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War, enlisting in 1951. Upon his discharge he had achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.

On June 24, 1957, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, he married Lucille Pomerleau. They just celebrated their 66th anniversary. Jean was employed by International Paper Company at both the Otis and Androscoggin Mills as a machinist until 1987. After 1987, he was employed for a time by Mario DeMillo, doing masonry work. He also worked at Bath Iron Works for a short time and was working for Otis Specialty Paper at the time of his retirement in 1994.

Jean was one of the people instrumental in the creation and completion of the book “Riley Maine, A Vanishing Village”.

Jean is survived by his loving wife, Lucille, brother, Anatole of Standish, ME, children, Marc and wife, Christine of Vero Beach, FL, Judi of Jay, ME, Jane and friend, Bill Provost of Hollis, NH, Jon and wife, Lisa of Livermore, ME, and James and wife, Marie of Cape Elizabeth, ME. Ten grandchildren, Thomas and fiancée, Kate Sorokin of Portland, ME, Laura of Vero Beach, FL, Amanda and Carolyn of Winston-Salem, NC, Katherine and partner Brad Morin of Mercer, ME, Timothy of Portland, ME, Cully of MA, and Silas, Sawyer and Atticus of Cape Elizabeth, ME. He is also survived by his adored great-grandchildren Madisen, Tucker, Penelope, and Otis, as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Bernadette and Blanche, brothers Louis and wife Geraldine, Lionel and wife Frances, Rudolph and wife Claire, Adrice and wife Pauline, infant great granddaughter Macie Joe Morin and in-laws Aurore and Harold Pomerleau, Pauline and Armand Hebert, Joan Doiron, and Marie Arnold.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Church Street, Jay, ME, followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls, ME.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jean’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102

Honored to be caring for the family of Jean B. Richard is Wiles Remembrance Center – Jay. where family and friends are invited to share condolences, photos and view a Live Stream of Mass in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.