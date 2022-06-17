Jeanette Louise Thompson Stevens (1929-2022)

FARMINGTON – Jeanette Louise Thompson Stevens passed peacefully June 13, 2022 at the Pierce House in Farmington where she had been a resident since 2017.

Jeanette ‘Jan’ was born on May 2, 1929 in Kingfield Maine, the eldest child of Fred and Abbie Thompson. Jan received her elementary school education in the Kingfield and Strong Schools before her family moved to West Farmington where she continued her education graduating from Farmington High School in 1947. Jan went on to study home economics at Farmington State Teachers College and in the fall of 1948 she married Robert ‘Bob’ Stevens. They were married for 66 years until his passing in 2014. Together Jan and Bob went on to Boston University where she continued her studies in home economics with a concentration in clothing design and construction. In 1951, when Bob graduated from BU, the couple moved to Bridgton, Maine where the first four of their five children were born, eventually returning to Farmington in 1957. Jan was a stay at home Mom until all her children were in school. While at home she continued honing her talent as a seamstress, constructing most of her family’s clothing including everything from winter coats to Bob’s sports jackets. Once her children were established in school, Jan returned to UMF and completed a degree in elementary education, graduating in 1972. Jan taught school at the New Sharon School prior to it becoming SAD9, at which time she moved to Rome Elementary School, as SAD9 prohibited married couples from teaching in the same district. Jan taught at Rome Elementary for 17 years until that school closed. She taught one more year at Phillips Elementary School as a Title 1 Reading Teacher.

Jan and Bob built their dream house on the Day Mountain Road in Temple in 1978, where they lived until moving back to Farmington in 2006. As residents of Temple, they were active members of the Temple Historical Society and town government. Jan served for many years as the town’s tax collector. Jan was endlessly curious about her families’ genealogy. She and Bob spent many hours traveling across the state and throughout New England researching the Thompson and Stevens family histories.

At the time of her passing Jan was a member of the Roderick Crosby American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28, having served as past president. She was also a member of the Farmington Historical Society. Jan was most proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and able to trace her history back to 4 Revolutionary War Patriots.

Jan is survived by her five children, Brenda Stevens (Dallas Landry) of New Portland, Katie (Bob) Hallman of West Farmington, Robert “Rob” (Cindy) Stevens Jr. of Farmington, Lisa (Peter) Judkins of Cumberland Foreside and David (Dorinda) Stevens of Temple.

Jan was thrilled to be the grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Chad (Leah) Brackett of West Farmington, Matt Brackett of South Berwick, Caleb (Lynette) Landry of Ottawa, Erin Landry (Josh Hendershot) of Norridgewock, Travis (Jen) Stevens of Wilton, Avery (Dean) Preston of Pembroke, Shelby Stevens (Chris Long) of Lincolnville, Mallory (Travis) Haffenecker of Farmington, Tyler (Katie) Judkins of Cumberland Foreside, Heidi (Louis) Lachapelle of Portland, Lauren (Derek) Howes of Augusta and Jordan (Ellen) Stevens of Bangor. Jan was a great grandmother to 24 great grandchildren.

Jan is also survived by her sister, Harriet Fortier of Sanford, Florida; her sister-in-law, Ann Thompson of West Farmington; and Bob’s daughter, Carole Whipp of North Carolina; as well as many very special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jan was predeceased by her husband Robert ‘Bob’ Stevens; brother Leroy Thompson; and great granddaughter Abigail Brackett.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Jan’s caregivers at Pierce House and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 am with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Committal services will follow the funeral at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington with the DAR conducting the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Robert and Jeanette Stevens Scholarship Fund at Mt. Blue High School. Chad Brackett Athletic Director, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington ME 04938.