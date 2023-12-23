Jeanne Andrews (1952-2023)

ROCHESTER, N.H. – Jeanne Dorothy Andrews, 71, of Rochester passed away peacefully after a period of declining health, Wednesday, December 20th in Dover, NH, surrounded by family.

She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edward and Mildred Hamilton. She grew up in Lynn and moved to Maine in 1970. She married James Andrews III and lived in Sanford, Maine until 1980 when they looked for a simpler life and ended up living off-grid in Freeman Township, Me. While there, she worked for Bass Shoe. Jeanne and James moved to New Market, NH in 2001 and then to Rochester, NH in 2010. Jeanne loved snuggling her grandchildren (and grand fur baby Turbo), and enjoyed curling up with a good book in her she-shed overlooking the butterfly garden.

Jeanne was predeceased by her sisters Alyce Nelson, Pidgie Hunt, her brother Dennis Murphy, and step-son, James Andrews, IV.

She is survived and will be missed by her husband, James; her children, Jennifer Tafoya and Thomas of Colorado Springs CO, Elizabeth Ellis and Rick of Strong ME, step-son John Andrews and Jennifer of Somersworth NH, Jeffrey Andrews of Strong ME, Avalanche Daigle and Shawn of Golden Valley AZ and Jacob Andrews and Kitty of Freeman Township ME; Her Brother James Murphy of Dover NH, her sister Peggy Rodriguez and Mike of Whiting NJ, and her sister-in-law Ruthie Murphy of Brunswick ME; she has 15 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Abby, Thomas, Courtney, Bryce, Kyra, Katrina, Emily, Gy, Alex, Carter, Zachary, Kerstin, Julie, and Izzy; 3 great grandchildren, Kylen, Ayden, and Xavier; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services are private, but a celebration of life will be observed later.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll, Heald and Black Funeral Home. www.blackfuneralhomes.com