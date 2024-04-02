Jeanne Stowe (1933 – 2024)

FARMINGTON – Jeanne Stowe died March 30, 2024, at the Pierce House in Farmington, Maine. She was born September 4, 1933, to Mary Ella and Clifford Rounds. Jeanne grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington State Teacher’s College.

In 1957 Jeanne married Glenn Stowe. She taught school for a few years before the couple established Farmington Outdoor Power, a business they ran until retirement. Jeanne was a lifelong member of the Old South Church and a longtime volunteer at Franklin Memorial Hospital and the Care & Share Food Closet.

Jeanne is survived by one brother, Charles Rounds of Albion, Maine; three daughters, Annette Tripp and husband Brent, Julie Stowe, and Laurie Stowe, all of Farmington; four grandchildren, Heidi Ward and husband Nat of Warwick, R. I., Kara Bellegarde and husband David of Wilton, Maine, Beck Brownlow of Blue Hill, Maine, and Isla Brownlow and partner Bailey Giles of Hawthorne, N. J., as well as three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her brother, William.

The family would like to thank the Pierce House for their excellent care at the end of her life.

A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held April 27, 2024. Please reach out to family for details. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Jeanne Stowe is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.