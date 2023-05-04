ALFRED – Jeannette Mae Rice, of East Waterboro, ME, passed away on April 25, 2023, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, ME. She was the daughter of Ferdinand and Bertha Urban of Kellogsville, Ohio.

Jeannette shared 63 years of marriage with Dick Conrad Rice. They resided in Ohio, then moved to Maine in 1968 where they lived in Farmington, Orono and lastly, Cumberland Foreside. While working on the family farm and attending high school in Kingsville, Ohio, Jeannette met her future husband. Following graduation, they were married in Ashtabula County, Ohio. Early in their marriage, Dick dedicated himself to being an educator and furthering his education. Jean focused on the old-fashioned home economics of raising six children. In addition, they moved within the state of Ohio twelve times for Dick to pursue new work opportunities. Upon Dick finishing his Doctoral program, they moved to Farmington, ME.

Upon settling in Farmington, Jeannette began remodeling their “turn of the century” beautiful fourteen room home. When the home was complete, Jeannette entered college to pursue a degree in elementary education. She soon dove into teaching sixth graders at Ingalls School in Farmington with the same dedication and enthusiasm that she approached everything in life. Jeannette put in long hours establishing a reputation for being a fair, but firm teacher with a rigorous teaching program. She received numerous accolades and awards for her innovative science programs which were nature and conservation based. During these years, summers were spent with the entire family at camp on Embden Pond.

After twenty years of teaching, Jeannette retired with Dick to their home on Pushaw Lake in Orono, ME. Once again Jeannette renovated their home and enjoyed hosting family and friends. Jeannette had a beautiful singing voice, was an accomplished artist and an avid reader. Also, she traveled throughout Europe with family and friends.

Jeannette is predeceased by her husband, Dick, in 2013. She is survived by her sister Marian Wincik of Conneaut, Ohio and six children, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: David Rice and wife Pat of Owatonna, Minnesota with two children, Jessica Shultz and Allison Rice; Carolyn Rice Fournier of Waterboro, Maine with two children, Jillian and Katherine Fournier; Cheryl Rice Hasenfus and husband Eric of Belgrade Lakes, Maine with three children, Adam Hasenfus, Leah Smith and Shauna Myles; Joyce Bell and husband Steve of Yarmouth, Maine; Bill Rice and wife Karen of Cumberland, Maine with two children, Danielle and Justin Rice; Laura Rice of Waldoboro, Maine with two children; Derrick and Sabel Pratt. Jeannette’s great-grandchildren, in order of parent listing above are: Henrik Shultz; Emily and Aly Hasenfus; Laina and Jocelyn Smith; Alana and Julia Myles; Gabriel Pratt Boutilier.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 3 – 5 p.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, Maine.

