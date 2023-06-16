WILTON – We are sad to announce the passing of Jeannine Wells of Wilton, Maine and Zephyrhills, FL on June 14 after a brief illness. She fought bravely and her father, Norman Weymouth, the blacksmith, would have been very proud of her fortitude during the battle. Jeannine is survived by her dedicated husband of 64 years, Dean Wells, and children, Darlene Paine and spouse David, Michael Wells and spouse Maria, and Rick Wells. She and Dean enjoyed each of their grandchildren, Tyler, Brittany, Shelby, Phillip, Reed and Great-grandson Brady. Jeannine also was fortunate to serve as a special mother to Judy Merrill Robinson and Lilliana Salvatierra.

She was predeceased by her beloved grandparents, Fordyce and Gladys Smith, who raised her and taught her altruism and how to love and honor family and friends. As a young child, she ably and proudly helped her grandfather, herd the family cows down the main street of West Farmington to their pasture and knew all the breeds of cattle. Jeannine made the world a better place through her love of friends and family and with her giving heart. During her time as a stay-at-home mother, Jeannine served as a den mother and Girl Scout leader, bravely taking her troop to the wilderness of Katahdin several times. She taught them how to make her famous yeast rolls as well as how to start a fire without paper. She was a proud volunteer for The American Heart Association and was active in the church and sang in the choir. Jeannine held dear the times she sang around a campfire with her siblings, Joan, Kirtley and Sherrill. The elderly held a special place in her heart, and besides visiting those in nursing homes, she took great care of her grandfather and her mother-in-law. Jeannine was a proficient baker and took great joy in making everyone’s favorite treats. Her favorite places were in the Eustis Stratton area and the western mountains of Maine. She equally enjoyed her Betmar Community in Florida where she was an active volunteer and sang in the chorus. During her retirement, Jeannine and Dean thoroughly enjoyed traveling. They ventured with their fifth wheeler all over Canada and the U.S including Alaska, later took their family on annual trips to several National Parks. They also had numerous adventures with Betmar friends to Asia, Europe, Cuba, Central and South America, visiting over 40 countries.

To honor Jeannine’s life, the family respectfully suggests that you consider a donation to www.smiletrain.org, which provides surgery for children with cleft palates. A celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1-3 on Saturday July 15 at the Wilton Lions Club Community building, 364 Maine Street Wilton, Maine 04294.

Memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com