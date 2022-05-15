Jed Lindsey Boivin (1962-2022)

Jed Lindsey Boivin, 60 of Jay passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6 at his home.

He was born November 15 1962 in Farmington, the son of Roland J. Boivin and Patricia (Jones) Boivin.

Jed was the seventh of nine children. He was a daredevil, a classic car enthusiast, and a joker- no one was safe from a Jed Boivin wet willy! There aren’t many photos of Jed that he isn’t pulling a funny face or mooning the camera. He loved fishing, tinkering, and being a Papa.

He is survived by his father, Rolo, his eight siblings, Judie, Jeff, Jimmy and his wife, Tracy, Jon and his wife, Kelly, Jerry, Jody and his wife, Robin, Jill and her husband, Mark, and Jason, many nieces and nephews, his children, Jacqui and her husband, Matt, and Jacob and his partner, Tyler, and his grandsons, Graham, Bennett, and his best buddy Noah.

He’s predeceased by his mother, Pat, his dog, Buddy, and his friends, Greg Dorr, George Farnum, and Ronnie Wright.

A celebration of life will be held at his home on Boivin’s Lane later this spring.