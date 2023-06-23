Jeffery Fuson (1946-2023)

FARMINGTON – We are sad to inform you that Jeffrey William Fuson, 76, died at home on May 19. His death was unexpected. (He had previously had his aortic valve replaced, twice, and was being treated for atrial fibrillation.)

Jeff was born on Oct. 9, 1946 in Richmond, Indiana to William and Helen Fuson. His early schooling was in Richmond, and later he attended the Quaker school, Westtown, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He did his undergraduate work at Earlham College in Richmond, majoring in biology.

After graduation Jeff applied to be a Conscientious Objector, and did his alternative service with Goodwill and the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). After two years he attended Yale School of Medicine, specializing in Family Practice.

It was while he was in medical school that he married Lisl Ann Peterson, his sweetheart from Earlham. They sang together at their wedding, expressing their love through song. They settled in Farmington, where Jeff joined Rural Health Associates. He later started his own practice which eventually became Wilson Stream Family Practice and Counseling. He had a knack for listening to patients while not watching the clock. People knew that he really cared about them.

Jeff had earlier encouraged Lisl to learn Transcendental Meditation which became a vital part of their lives. Their dream home atop Mosher Hill was built according to Vedic principles. Jeff spent most of his free time, over several years, helping construct it and adding loving touches with his woodworking skills.

Jeff was known in the Farmington area for his unique tenor voice. His voice leant itself especially to early music. He may be remembered for his portrayal of Frederic in Pirates of Penzance in which Lisl played his sweetheart, Mabel.

Jeff loved hiking, especially in the Colorado Rockies, and spent much time in the outdoors with his family, walking in the woods, camping, canoeing and hiking He could often be found puttering in his shop or tinkering with his well-used plow truck. Nothing was beyond his interest when it came to fixing things.

Jeff was devoted to his two sons, Joshua (Sarah Tyson) of Denver, Colorado and Gabriel (Amanda Knudsen) of Oakland, California. Also dear to him were his grandchildren Iris and Beatrice Tyson and Julian Fuson; sister Fran McQuail; and brothers Douglas and Michael Fuson.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to your favorite organization for those in need. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held, locally, at a later date. Cremation care and arrangements for the family of Jeffrey Fuson are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington. Family and friends are encouraged to reflect in Jeff’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.