Jeffery Tompkins, 46

WINDSOR – Jeffery T. Tompkins (46) of Windsor Maine, passed away on August 16, 2023 at CMMC in Lewiston.

Jeff was always an avid reader, loved music, video games and a huge Star Wars fan. He loved finding great fishing spots to share with people he cared about. He enjoyed many family camping trips to Moosehead, climbing Katahdin with his brothers (wearing tevas of course…) Spent wonderful times at the puzzle table with Mom and always helped Mom and Dad with gardens and flowers. He always answered the call to work the Quilt show with Mom, Dad, and good friend Laurie. He cherished his dog Maggie and Smokey the cat. Jeff was many things to many people, but He loved nothing or no one more than his beautiful daughters, Kaitlyn (20) of Lamoine & Delilah (17) of Winthrop.

Jeff is survived by his parents, David and Cheryl Tompkins of Farmington, Brother, Eric and his wife, Kristy with their daughters, Olivia and Alissa of Jay, Brother, John and his wife, Chelssea of Rangeley along with their sons, Gavin, Kalvin, Westin and Ben. Special women who loved him to the very end –,Betsy Brann of Windsor, Leah Lomastro of Florida, Christina Belz of Winthrop (mother of Delilah), and Elizabeth Stanley of Lamoine (mother of Kaitlyn).

Jeff was an unwavering hippie til the very end. He was always seen wearing a tie dye shirt, his favorite hat and tevas, be-bopping to a Phish song he had stuck in his head. We will always remember his charming smile, charismatic attitude, and infectious laugh. He will be missed.

In lieu of any formal services, everyone is encouraged to reflect on lifes most important gift, which is the people around you. Love Thy Neighbor.

If anyone reading this is experiencing a loved one caught up in addiction, please know that you are not alone in your (often overlooked) pain and confusion. We are many. There is help and hope in sharing. We need each other.

Peer groups like PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Alanon/Alateen are normal people just like you helping each other find Truth and Peace thru this all-too-common tragedy of addiction and its far-reaching effects. Please don’t suffer in secrecy, Reach out, Be Loved and Be Well.

Also, Our Family wants to express our deep appreciation to the ICU and Palliative care staff at CMMC for their valiant fight for Jeffs life and the caring support they provided to our Family. Thank You So Much. Again, Be Loved and Be Well.

