Jeffery Whittier (1954-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – We are sad to announce the passing of Jeffery Lee Whittier who was born in Saco, Maine 69 years ago on March 14, 1954. Jeff passed away in the early hours of December 28, 2023, surrounded by family. He grew up in the New Sharon/Chesterville community where he had many family, friends, and memories.

Jeff married the former Cindy Pinkham, who survives him, on July 4, 1981. For 42 years they resided in Chesterville together, raising two children Burt and Samantha. Jeff was a lifetime lumberman and worked in the woods with family including his brother Terry and son Burt until his retirement in 2011. After retirement he devoted his time to canning and providing his family with the most delicious spaghetti sauce, a must at every family function, or hot squash donuts would always bring the kids home. Jeff loved the simple life, fishing, hunting, gardening, or feeding the birds with his family close by.

Jeff is predeceased by his mother Margaret (Butterfield) Everett, father Fernald Whittier, and beloved brother Terry Whittier. He is survived by his wife Cindy, two children and their families; Burt and partner Dyane and her children Ashlyn and Karter, Samantha Walsh and her husband Matt and their children Josiah and Brian; special nephew Timothy Whittier and his wife Calanda; special niece Amanda Welch and her husband Aaron; sister-in-law Marie Whittier; many loyal friends and extended family members all of which he loved deeply.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health/Hospice and family for providing Jeff with such kind, patient, and loving care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, we will notify friends and family. In lieu of flowers a scholarship has been setup in memory of Jeff, donations may be mailed to Foster Tech Center memo: Jeff Whittier Scholarship 129 Seamon Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with family on the obituary page of the website www.dsfuneral.com.