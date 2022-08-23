Jeffrey Heutz (1967-2022)

LAKELAND, FL. – Jeffrey Heutz passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on August 5, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice Care in Lakeland, Florida.

Jeffrey was born March 6, 1967, a son of Shirley and Bert Heutz of East Wilton, Maine and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Maine, 1985. Jeffrey was a volunteer firefighter for East Wilton for many years and loved his duties and responsibilities with this. After moving to Florida, Jeffrey had worked many years as a Security Guard and really enjoyed his work. Jeffrey had joined different groups while in Florida and had gained valuable friendships within these groups who were with him till the end. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Shirley Heutz of Polk City, Florida; Sister – Donna Diehl of Avon Park, Florida; Niece – Brandy Spencer of Corydon, Indiana; Nephews – Devan Heutz and Tareck Ward of Livermore Falls, Maine; and several great nieces and great nephews. Jeffrey was predeceased by his father, Bert Heutz.

There will be no services at this time as a private family interment will be held at a later date on the family’s plot in Farmington, Maine.