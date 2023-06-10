Jessica Powers (1950-2023)

Jessica Lee Powers left this world peacefully on Sunday, May 28 in Farmington, Maine. She was born Sally Ann Worthley on September 24, 1950 in Farmington to George and Geneva (Findley) Worthley. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1968 and attended the Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing. In 1975 she married Matthew Powers and their son, Matthew, was born in 1976.

Jessica worked as a lab technician and ambulance driver for Rural Health Associates in Farmington for several years in the 1970s. In the 1980s and ‘90s, she worked in human resources at Bangor Mental Health Institute as a certified staff trainer, and later as a librarian for the facility.

Jessica enjoyed spending time in the woods and was very passionate and knowledgeable about the plants and animals around her. She was a prolific poet and writer and enjoyed sharing her work with others. Jessica was also a skilled pianist, and had a love for both playing and listening to music of all kinds.

She was always drawn to the outcasts and the displaced. Her home was open to whoever needed it, people or animals. She didn’t just tolerate the differences of those in her circle, she embraced and celebrated them.

As an adult she made a decision, deliberately and unapologetically, to live her truest life. She found her name on her own, and her faith as a Wiccan, and she made her own crazy place in the world. She loved loudly and danced under the full moon.

As the disease of dementia deteriorated her brain she retreated from that place, and from herself, but there is comfort in knowing that in death Jessica knows who she is again.

Jessica was predeceased by her parents, George and Geneva, and her sister, Susan Hurd. She is survived by her son Matthew Lapoer of Lewiston, her siblings Catherine Wortley, Michael Worthley and his wife Cindy of Phillips, Jean Worthley, and Melinda Worthley of Starks, and nephews and nieces Eric, Jonathan, Patrick and Spencer Worthley, and Crystal and Misty Nersessian.

There will be a public graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington on June 17 at 11 a.m.

Memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com.

Heed ye flower, bush and tree

By the Lady, blessed be.