Jo Ann Gould (1950-2023)

WILTON – Jo Ann (Perry) Gould, 73, of Wilton, Maine passed away on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023 at Sandy River Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Jo Ann was born on June 28, 1950, daughter of Joseph Orman and Ethel (Libby) Perry in Rumford, Maine. Jo Ann attended Wilton Academy and graduated in 1968. She continued on to secondary education at Southern Maine Vocational Technology Institute (known as Southern Maine Community College) where she trained to become a registered nurse.

Jo Ann spent her life working as a nurse. She was employed at both Farmington and Rumford hospital as an RN and later went to Androscoggin Home Health where she specialized in Hospice Nursing. Jo Ann spent many hours traveling many miles to care for all of her patients and families in their time of need. She had a special gift of bringing comfort to all of the lives she entered. Even as a resident at Sandy River she continued to share her knowledge of nursing with the staff and continuing to help others.

Jo Ann was known for her excessive cooking skills (especially at holiday gatherings) and spent a majority of her time in the kitchen preparing all the family favorites. To this day, her family has a refined palate towards peanut butter fudge, sugar cookies, and fruit salad. If her hands weren’t busy creating delectable masterpieces in the kitchen, she would be busy sewing or knitting the warmest clothes for her family. Christmas with Jo Ann wasn’t truly Christmas until each family member was decked out in her homemade mittens, hats, pajamas, or blankets. Wearing anything she made was like getting a warm hug from her. The love and care sewn into each item followed each family member home long after the final embrace.

Jo Ann was happiest spending time with her family. Despite her illness, her sense of humor and quick wit kept everyone on their toes. Her ability to spread smiles and laughter was her best feature, especially if it let her poke fun at her children. She passed away just six months after her husband whom she missed terribly. Jo and David were married on June 23,1973. Together they raised three children and created many memories through camping, gardening, and traveling not only with their family but their extended family as well. David passed away just six days prior to their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was never far from one another, holding hands, or sitting side by side while going for a scenic drive while reading one of her beloved romance novels. Such drives often ended in the driveway of a family member for a nice long chat while sipping on an ice-cold Diet Coke from the local McDonalds.

Jo Ann’s devotion was not limited to just her family. Jo Ann was active in her Seventh Day Adventist church. She attended services in Jay, Farmington, and Dixfield. She would often teach Sabbath School lessons. When she wasn’t sharing her knowledge, she loved singing a solo with her beautiful voice or playing the piano during a service.

She is survived by her son Scott Gould and his wife Mindy Gould and their children Antyna, Merritt and Rhiannon of Washington, Maine. Daughter Betsy (Gould) Mancine and her husband Dominic Mancine and their children Emma May Rose and Joseph “Joey” of Wilton, Maine. Nieces Christi (Magoon) Richards and Libbi (Magoon) White and Great Niece Courtney Bubier LeComte.

Jo Ann was predeceased by her parents Joseph Orman and Ethel (Libby) Perry, her twin sisters Judith (Perry) Tardiff and Meredith (Perry) Farrington, her son Joseph ”BJ” Gould. In addition to her in-laws Raymond and Beverly Gould and her brother in laws Eugene Tardiff and Milton Farrington.

Family and friends are invited to gather for Jo Ann's funeral service on Saturday, January 6th at 11:00am at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME, followed by a reception with a last meal themed after a typical Jo Ann gathering. Words of sympathy and tributes may be shared with family and friends in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton in the Spring.