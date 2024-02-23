Joan Farrington (1934-2024)

FARMINGTON – Joan G. Farrington, 89, a resident of Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 18, 2024. She was born on October 20, 1934, in Londonderry, New Hampshire, the daughter of Harry E. and Lucy M. (Wiles) Goings.

She was a graduate of Jay High School in 1952 where she was a majorette. After high school she worked as a secretary at G.H. Bass. On June 30, 1956, she married Earle R. Farrington. They raised three daughters and welcomed into their home three of Joan’s cousins and raised them as their own.

Joan worked for over 15 years teaching at the Red Schoolhouse, then the Chesterville School for special needs children. When the school closed, she was a caretaker for her mother and father-in-law. Joan went on to work at Farmington Shoe until her retirement.

She loved her Trinity Methodist Church family where she was an active member for many years. Joan enjoyed being a part of church lunches and suppers, Sunday school, bookwork, yard sales, entertainment, the list goes on. She also enjoyed working at the Farmington Fair in the Agricultural Building and Church Booth.

Country music, dancing, and being with family and friends; these were her happy times. Joan loved to keep busy and would help out wherever she could. That was our mother, Joan. She was a very kind and loving person and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Joan is survived by her daughters; Joyce Farrington of Wilton, Donna Paling and her husband, Gary, of Wilton, and Jane Farrington and her partner, David Parlin, of Industry; cousins, Carol Davis and her husband, Richard, of New Sharon, Charles Wiles of Garland, and Tracy Wiles of Hollis; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special four-legged friend, Gunner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Harry Goings and his wife, Hope; sisters, Marlene Hanson and Luscille Marquis; a cousin, Bickford Wiles; and a grandson, Paul Gordon.

There will be a memorial service at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, on March 16, 2024, beginning at 10am. Memories may be shared in Joan’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Joan G. Farrington is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.