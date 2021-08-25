Joan L. Douglas (1933-2021)

WILTON – Joan L. Douglas, 88 of Wilton, departed the family farm for the last time and passed into glory on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was finally at peace surrounded by loved ones.

Joan was born in 1933 in Wilton, Maine, the eldest child of Hilda Walker. She graduated from Farmington High School.

Joan was the devoted wife of Willard Douglas for 67 years until his death in January 2019. She was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church, the National Farmers Organization, and a leader in the Franklin County 4-H Beef Boosters. Joan was also a long-time member of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club and spent many happy hours in her flower garden.

Joan is survived by her children Nancy Marble of Wilton, Cindy and husband Stephen Andrews of Lyman, Ronald Douglas, of Wilton, Susan and husband Jonathan Stewart of Auburndale, Florida, Deborah and husband Barry Trask of Wilton, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and brothers Wayne Walker of Farmington and Tommy Walker of Auburn. She was predeceased by beloved husband Willard; sister Carole Weinhold; brothers Buster and Stanley Walker; son-in-law Peter Marble, Sr.; grandson Jeffrey Douglas; and great-grandson Loren Keim.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Androscoggin Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Joan and support to the family. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation services have been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.