Joann Sills Grohman (1928-2023)

Joann Sills Grohman, also known as Joann Rogers, passed away peacefully at home in Carthage, Maine on April 10, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Rumford, Maine on July 22, 1928, the daughter of John and Edith (Garland) Sills. She and her younger sister Barbara lived in Dixfield, attended local schools, and visited their grandmother Abby Sills’ farm in Dixfield, and the family camp on Lake Webb in Weld, throughout their early years. The family moved to California when Joann was in her early teens (near San Francisco) where her parents set up a small fine arts pottery studio. Joann attended college at the University of California in Davis where she met and married Dr. Jack R. Luick, a researcher in animal nutrition. Together they had six children.

She later married Merril Grohman, with whom she co-founded the Pacific Sun newspaper in the back of a Stinson Beach, CA grocery store. Together they had two additional children. After a five year stint in England during which the family managed a large dairy farm, they returned to Maine in 1975, moving to Coburn Farm in Carthage, within a few miles of her birthplace. She lived there until her passing, except for a few years in Hawaii during a brief marriage to Dr. Terry Rogers.

Joann was passionate about good nutrition, local food, and small farms. She was the author of three books and many essays on topics from motherhood and nutrition, to soil science and small farming. She was a determined advocate for mothers and children. She wrote her first book “Born to Love: Instinct and Natural Mothering” as part of her work to make natural childbirth and breastfeeding more widely accepted. Her second book, “Keeping a Family Cow” is an instructional manual for first time cow owners and chronicles the many joys, benefits and predicaments of small farming. This book deeply influenced the lives of many people and their cows, and remains a reference for small farmers worldwide. It has never been out of print since it was first published in 1975 and continues to sell thousands of copies a year with publisher Chelsea Green. Her third book, “Real Food” was written in 1992 to bring attention to overlooked aspects of nutrition, especially what were at the time, little known issues with partially hydrogenated oils and trans fats, as well as the many problems inherent in the widespread promotion of low fat high sugar diets. While less commercially successful, this book’s influence has been seen in the popular return to whole grains, farm raised beef, and raw milk, all of which she wholeheartedly championed.

Joann was an accomplished artist. She passed her interests in the arts and music to her children and grandchildren. Her daughters are Marcia Luick (the late Jack Boles), Abby Luick, and Sally McGuire (Tom). Her sons are Dr. John Luick (Lou), Dr. Bret Luick (Elena), Max Luick (the late Mitra Eskandari-Luick), Dr. Mark Grohman (Dr. Ann Magner) and Martin Grohman (Amy). She has eighteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Extended family include her three stepchildren Tanya, Kamala and David Grohman and their children.

Joann now rests in the small family cemetery at her beloved Coburn Farm, on a knoll overlooking the Webb River. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday July 22 at the Carthage Grange Hall, on what would have been her 95th birthday. All who knew Joann or were influenced by her work are welcome and encouraged to attend and offer a remembrance or bring a potluck dish. Visit Keeping a Family Cow on Facebook for more information and to RSVP (optional).

Lastly, Joann’s legacy can be supported by making donations in her name to Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association, PO Box 170 Unity, Maine 04988 or mofga.org. In lieu of flowers please drink raw milk and use heavy cream. If you see a Jersey cow (the brown ones with the black noses), know that Joann is not far away. May the bounties of your farm be lifelong. Honored to be serving the family of Joann Sills Grohman is Wiles Remembrance Centers, where messages of sympathy are welcome in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.