Joanna J. Prince (1933-2021)

FARMINGTON – Joanna J. Prince, 88, “Jo” of Winthrop, formerly of Dover-Foxcroft, died Tuesday August 31 at the Woodlands Senior Living Center, in Farmington.

A native of Jay, she was born July 30, 1933, a daughter of Carl and Bernice (Latham) Ryder.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jay High School. For many years, Jo was a realtor in Winthrop. On Dec. 29, 1981, she married Norman Prince of Winthrop. They later moved to Dover-Foxcroft where she enjoyed her church affiliation and volunteering and raising money for the Mayo Regional Medical Center in Dover-Foxcroft. She was well known for her beautiful craftwork, particularly for her quilting. She will long be remembered for her kindness.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Laflin and her husband, Bruce of Wells; a son, James Prince of Winthrop; several grandchildren, (two granddaughters to whom she was especially close: Bethany and Brigette; five great-grandchildren; several cousins: Sherry Judd of Deering, NH; Linda Bonnevie of Jay, Barry Romano and his wife, Brenda of Livermore Falls; Ricky Romano and his wife, Elaine of Jay; Lloyd Latham of Jay; Clarence Latham of Jay; Donna Smith of Jay; Mira Howes of the Woodlands in Farmington; Beverly Belanger of Farmington and Daisy Daniels of Augusta. She is also survived by a best friend Maureen Calcagni and her husband, Ralph Calcagni; former business partner with Jo’s late husband, Norman Prince (dba Prince & Calcagni Inc.) of Florida; and their children, the Godchildren of Joanna’s: Christopher Calcagni of Belgrade and Mia Calcagni-Jetcoat of Florida. She also leaves a loving nurse, Nancy White and her husband, “Whitey” of Atkinson. She loved her Balinese cats Little Timmy and TJ.