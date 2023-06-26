Joanne Farrington (1936-2023)

TEMPLE — Joanne Farrington, 87, died Tuesday, June 20, from complications of advanced dementia. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936, in West Farmington to Millard and Mildred Rackliffe.

Joanne married Philip Farrington in April 1954. They celebrated their 69th anniversary this year surrounded by family.

She survived a difficult childhood while earning top grades in school and continued to educate herself by pursuing her passions for literature, ancient history, astronomy and horticulture. She loved growing flowers, especially roses.

She was a wonderful wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She loved being the matriarch of an ever-larger family and was always up for a rousing game of cribbage or canasta. In earlier times, she was an avid baker. No one left her house without being offered a big piece of cake or her special tollhouse cookies with tea or coffee.

Joanne is survived by her husband and their seven children: Dan Farrington and wife Linda of Wilton; Karen Kreworuka of Buckfield and partner Bob Neal of New Sharon; Gary Farrington and partner Denise Cilley of Chesterville; Kim Nielsen and husband Brian of Scarborough; Kevin Farrington and wife Cindy of Wilton; Jennifer Fuerstenberger and husband James of Farmington; and Kendall Farrington and wife Noelle of Industry.

She is survived also by 13 grandchildren: Mandy Holt and husband Trevor of Farmington, Josh Farrington and wife Nicki of New Sharon, Cody Kreworuka of Buckfield, Kevin P. Farrington and wife Jessica of Chesterville, Jesse Bourgault and wife Amber of Weld, Kristen Giguere and husband Mike of New Sharon, Heather Farrington and partner Shane Dudash of Starks, Eve Fuerstenberger of Farmington and partner Keshawn Ferreira of New Sharon, Brandon Nielsen of Scarborough, Kyle Farrington of Farmington, Dori Ann Lam of Portland, NikkiRose Lam and husband Steve Wells of San Diego, and Melody Lam of San Diego; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Hollis Rackliffe of West Farmington and Bernard Rackliffe of Weld; sister-in-law Beverly Karkos of Saint Cloud, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Ida and Doris, brothers Herbert, Almon, Lewis and Earlon and son-in-law Abe Kreworuka.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at 20 Clearwater Pond Road in Industry. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne’s memory can be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240.