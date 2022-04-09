TEMPLE — Jody R. Meader, 46, died unexpectedly at his home in Temple and was found by his significant other, Carrie Hatch, with whom he lived, upon her return home from work on Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022.

He was born in New Haven, Conn., a son of Kenneth Leon and Marlene Theresa (Herman) Meader. He received his education in local schools and was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School where he excelled at sports, particularly football and lacrosse. He was an avid baseball fan and took great joy in coaching his sons Little League Baseball Team, The Hawks and the All-Star Baseball Team.

Jody was committed to physical fitness and wellness and could often be found in his free time working out at the UMF Fitness Center. He was a faithful member of Red Sox Nation and had a passion for collecting, trading and selling antique sports cards.

He was a true outdoorsman, preferring to be hiking, kayaking, camping, hunting, fishing, snowshoeing and spending time exploring with his family and friends.

Jody is loved and will be missed by his sons: Jayden and Karter Meader, of Wilton; his father, Kenneth and his fiancé, Judith McMillan; his significant other, Carrie Hatch of Temple and her children Jazmyn J. Begin of Wilton, Nathan J. Farmer of Temple and Lola the dog.

He is also survived by his sister, Lisa Meader of New Sharon; two half-brothers: Richard Castaldi of North Haven, Conn., and Joseph Burns of Farmington; his nephews: Devin M. Meader and Levi N. Meader, both of Farmington.

He was predeceased by his mother, Marlene Meader.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Saturday evening, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday morning, April 11, at 11 a.m. from the Vienna Methodist Church with Rev. Laura Church officiating. Following services, a reception, hosted by the Women’s Fellowship and Jody’s family, will be held in the church vestry. All are welcome. Private family graveside services will be held later in the springtime at the Franklin Cemetery, Vienna.

Remembrance gifts may be given in Jody’s name to Jayden and Karter Meader’s Education Account at Franklin Savings Bank PO Box 825 Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.