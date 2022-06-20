KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Joe Green, 90, of Kernersville, N.C., passed away on June 12, 2022.

His parents were J. Arthur and Madeline Green of Farmington. Joe graduated from Farmington High School, Bates College and was in the United States Air Force. He then worked very successfully in the insurance business.

He is survived by his wife Arlette and children, Jennifer, Melanie, Andrew and two granddaughters.

He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly McGary, and brothers, Don and Richard and one grandson.

He was an extremely caring man who loved working on his lovely flowerbeds. He will be missed by his family as well as many good friends. In his memory the family asks that you plant flowers.