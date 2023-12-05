John Beach (1959-2023)

NEW HARBOR – John G. Beach, age 64, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He was born in Augusta, ME on October 15, 1959, a son of Richard A. and Helen V. (Vattes) Beach.

John was a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1977 and the University of Southern Maine.

He began his career at Shape Manufacturing in Biddeford, ME as a machine mechanic and quickly rose to the position of Plant Manager. He then moved to Farmington, ME in 1990 and began a very successful career at Jarden Corporation for many years, beginning as a product designer and Plant Manager of a new injection molding plant in Wilton, ME. He was eventually elevated to Senior Vice President of Operations. During his time at Jarden, he pioneered the development of eco-friendly plastic cutlery and many other products. He was instrumental in the design and manufacture of packaging for the Microsoft Vista platform. After retiring from the corporate world, he began investing in rental property and managed numerous properties.

John was a lifelong avid sportsman. He hunted and fished every opportunity that he had. He and his wife spent many summers at Moosehead Lake in a camp that they loved.

He was unwaveringly devoted to the people that he loved, including his dogs Penny and Jess.

He and his wife moved to New Harbor in their retirement, a place that they called paradise. John fished almost every morning in the spring and summer and hunted in the fall. It was often said that he could catch a fish with a string and a bobby-pin! Last summer he was so excited when he spotted a humpback whale while he was fishing in John’s Bay.

John was an amazing and talented mechanic, and overall craftsman, he could always be counted on by friends and family to lend a hand and find a way to make it work. He could build or fix almost anything. He was often called Flash Gordon or MacGyver.

Mr. Beach was predeceased by his mother, Helen (Vattes) Beach.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sabrina Powell Beach of New Harbor; a son, Nicholas J. Beach and his wife Elizabeth Chenard of Jay; his father, Richard A. Beach of Augusta and a brother, James A. Beach and his wife Michelle of Augusta. Nephew, Brian Beach and his wife Katie, niece Katherine Beach and her husband Keith Bussiere, and their children; and many wonderful friends.

A small family memorial was held on December 1st in Augusta. There will be a celebration of life next spring in New Harbor.

The family requests that donations in John’s memory be made to: The Coastal River Conservation Trust, 3 Round Top Ln,Damariscotta, ME, 04543-0333 or in memory of John’s mother, to The American Cancer Society, New England Division, PO Box 350, Westbrook, ME, 04092.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.